Nataley Jo Hough, age 4 months, of Dandridge, passed away February 26, 2020, at Newport Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her paternal great-grandparents Kenneth Neal and Linda Jean Hough and maternal great-grandmother Beverly Jo Lewis.
Nataley is survived by her parents Joseph T. and Ashley Highsmith Hough; sister Arianna Hough; brother Joseph Skyler Hough; grandparents,April Spears, Ursula Lea Hough and Christopher Neal (Donna) Hough; uncle Christopher Linzie (Cassandra) Hough; aunts Destinie (Shane) Smith, Chelsea (George) Weber and Madison Jenkins.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at French Broad Church of the Brethren Cemetery in White Pine with Pastor Mark McKeehan officiating.
Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge, 865-397-2711 www.farrarfuneralhome.com
