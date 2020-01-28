Guy Hommel, Sr. age 92, of Parrottsville, passed away January 25, 2020, at his home after a brief illness.
Born in the Parrottsville community, Guy lived there most of his life. As a boy during the Great Depression, he was forced to leave school to work for his family.
At age 17, he enlisted in the United States Army. Guy proudly served his country during the closing days of World War II and was honored to be a driver for the colonel. While stationed in Austria he met his future wife of nearly 69 years, Magda.
Upon his return to United States he was stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia. After being discharged from the Army, he lived briefly in Cleveland, Ohio, before moving back and settling in the Parrottsville community.
For most of his married life he and his wife Magda operated a construction company, and in later years, running an asphalt and concrete company before its sale in 2002. He also helped oversee the running of the construction company until his death.
He was an avid gardener, farmer, and cook and loved to share his meals with any who would partake in them with him.
He was also a long-time member of the Parrottsville Ruritan Club where just this past December he celebrated 54 years of perfect attendance, a feat of which he was very proud.
Guy was preceded in death by his wife Magda, parents Frank and Stella Hommel, brother Jim Hommel and wife Margaret, sisters Mary Ann Hommel, and Dean Keller, and son-in-law Bill Blazer.
Guy is survived by his children Ronnie and wife Debbie, Guy, Jr. and wife Gayla, and Dolly Blazer. Grandchildren include April Blazer-Shaver and husband Larry, Dustin and Monica Hommel, Laura and Randy Forbes, Duyane Hommel, Clay Blazer, Derek Hommel, and Marissa and Nathaniel Pressnell, as well as by seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters and brother-in law: Emma and Ervin Keller, and Madge Williams, sister-in-law Lydia Hommel as well a host of nieces and nephews.
The family wants to thank Amedisys Home Health and Hospice care, Dr. Michael Hood, and caregivers Mary and Scott.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, prior to the funeral at 8:00 p.m. at Parrottsville United Methodist Church with Pastor Roy Dalton officiating.
Family and friends will gather on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, for the burial at 11:00 a.m. at the Blazer Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Parrottsville United Methodist Church or to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Costner-Maloy
