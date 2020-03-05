Jennie D. James Ball, age 58, of Newport, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her brother Duane H. James, dad Henry C. James, stepmother Dorothy James, stepbrother Bobby Ottinger, uncles W.L. and Billy James, aunt Elizabeth Townsend, and grandparents Arlie Raines, Mary Effie French, and Bill and Lorene James.
She is survived by her friend Leon Lewis, mother Suella R. Brooks, nephews Patrick James, D.J. (Emily) James, and Clifton Raines, uncles Clinton Raines and Floyd L. French, aunt Joann (Hal) Allen, stepsister Brenda Webb, stepbrother Terry (Betty) Ottinger, and other family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, in Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Manson Lee officiating.
Burial will follow in the James Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:00–2:00 p.m. Friday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral services.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.