Our Beautiful mother Jessie Lou Owens Roberts, age 85 of Newport, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
She was a lifetime member of First Christian Church in Newport.
She was preceded in death by her husband Billie Lee Roberts; her oldest son Michael Owens; parents John Barrett and Conzatia Barrett; and sisters Wilma Valentine, Charlene Camolia, and Wanda Rizzo.
She is survived by her son Steve (Nancy) Owens of McDonough, GA; daughter Debbie (Norman) Sands of Virginia Beach, VA; brothers Ronnie (Meschelyn) Barrett and Jim (Joyce) Barrett of Newport; sisters Nellie (Ben) Brewer of Morristown, TN and Janice Rogers of Hickory, NC; brother-in-law Johnny Rizzo of Newport; uncle Jack (Edith) Barrett of Del Rio; 2 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will follow at 6 p.m. on Sunday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Martin Stump officiating.
Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 in the Big Hill Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
