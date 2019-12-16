Duane H. James

Duane H. James, age 52 of Newport passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his father, Henry C. James, step-mother, Dorothy James, step-brother, Bobby Ottinger; uncles, W. L. and Billy James; aunt, Elizabeth Townsend; grandparents, Arlie Raines, Mary Effie French, Bill and Lorene James.

He is survived by his sons, Patrick James of Knoxville and D.J. (Emily) James of Newport : mother, Suella R. Brooks of Newport; sisters, Jennie (Leon) Ball of Newport; step-sister, Brenda Webb of Newport; stepbrother Terry (Betty) Ottinger of Newport, uncles, Clinton Raines and Floyd French of Newport; niece, Stephanie McClanahan; great-nieces and nephews, Austin Johnson and Brooke McClanahan; aunt, Joann (Hal) Allen of Cosby; Love of his life, Peachie Gray of Newport; granddaughter, Kionna Williams of Newport; and other family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Glenn Ball officiating. Burial will follow in the James Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday prior to funeral service.

