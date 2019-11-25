Bonnie Mae Smith, age 75, of Newport, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her father, Allen Jenkins; mother, Rosie Jenkins; sisters, Geneva Frazier and Thelma Hance; brother, Wayne Jenkins.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas Chris Hayes, Teddy Lee Hayes and Donnie Carroll Hayes; daughter, Robbie Lynn Evans all of Cosby; brothers, Ronnie Jenkins and Jerry Jenkins; sisters, Juanita Jenkins, Lucy Jenkins, Patricia Coulter, Penny Dorsey, and Ethel Jenkins; special granddaughter, Courtney Evans Cogdill; twelve grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; other family and friends.
Per her request she was cremated and no services are planned.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
