Philip L. Susong, age, 61, of Parrottsville went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
He was a veteran having served in the United States Army, and was a 1980 graduate from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor’s Degree in Science and Communication.
He was preceded in death by his father, George L. Susong; and brother, Curtis Susong.
He is survived by his mother, Alma Susong, of Parrottsville; sisters, Debra Susong, of Parrottsville, Lisa Susong Pratt of Mosheim; sister-in-law, Elvia Susong of Texas; special sister Linda Ellison; nieces and nephews, Ben (Christy) Susong of Bean Station, Cynthia Susong of Texas, Jessica (Jordan) Gibson of Mosheim, Lucas Pratt of Mosheim, Celina and Andy Hernandez of Texas; several great-nieces and great-nephews; also other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Rick Clevenger and Rev. Michael Vickers officiating.
Burial will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Forest Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
