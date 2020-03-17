Matthew 25:23
His lord said unto him, Welcome, good and faithful servant; thou has been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things, enter thou into the joy of thy lord. (King James Version)
Robert “Trent” Ottinger, age 92, of Parrottsville, Salem Community, passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
He was an avid farmer his entire life. Mr. Ottinger was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, where he had served as a councilman and as a Sunday School Teacher.
He was a loving husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His smile and gentle nature will be missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of nearly 60 years Mary McMahan Ottinger in 2010; his parents C.H. and Bessie (Bowers) Ottinger; brothers Glenn, John, and Willis and their spouses; and sisters Luster, Charlsie, Blanche, and Joan and their spouses.
Survivors include daughters Malinda (Rod) Johnson of Dandridge and Diane (Ronnie) Cashen; son Robert T. (Peggy) Ottinger, Jr. of Parrottsville; grandchildren Dr. Candi (Dan) Overholt, Brandi (Jeff) Dellinger, Robert T. Ottinger III all of Parrottsville, and Heather (Ethan) Ingram of Greeneville; great-grandchildren Jayden, Alayna, Ian, Mia, and Brennan Overholt, and Jake and Luke Dellinger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Manes Funeral Home in Newport on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with funeral services following at 7:00 p.m.
Graveside services will be on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery, Parrottsville, with Pastor Norman Deal officiating.
In lieu of flowers please make a memorial to Salem Lutheran Cemetery Maintenance Fund, Salem Lutheran Church, 3001 Salem Road, Parrottsville, TN 37843.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.