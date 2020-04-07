Troy Ball, age 67, of Cosby, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 3, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father Ben and mother Jeanette Ball.
He is survived by his wife Jo Ann Correll Ball, son Troy Ball, Jr. and wife Tasha, daughter Tammy Ball (David Brooks), grandchildren Tim and Nicholas Runion and Maddie, Genesis, Savannah, and Nekoda Ball, brothers Cleo Ball of Gatlinburg, Everett Ball of Sevierville, and Otto and Russell Ball, both of Cosby; sisters Norma Jean Smelcer and Grace James, both of Cosby; and special friends of the National Park Service, including his boss and special friend Stoney Munford.
The family will have a private graveside service.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
