Wayne Valentine, age 76 of White Pine, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his home after a long battle with COPD.
Wayne was a graduate of Cosby High School and a Veteran of the United States Army, having served as a Medic in Vietnam.
Wayne was preceded in death by his father Warren Valentine; mother and step-father Mildred and Bruce Williamson; step-sister Beatrice Ragan; step-brother Wayne Williamson; niece Kay Weiss; and nephew Larry Busler.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 57 years Nancy (Busler) Valentine; step-brother Olie Williamson; uncle Arlie Valentine of Nevada; nieces Wanda Coburn and family, Ruby “Sugar” Lesko and family, and Donna Dooley and family; nephew Gary W. Busler; special niece Ellen Busler; special friends Janice Cluesman, Jackie Joe Shaver and family, Ruble Arwood and family, Gene Elkins, and Randy Turner; and several great nieces and great nephews.
Due to the health crisis, a small private graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery in Newport with Olie Williamson, Minister of Cosby Church of Chirst officiating.
In lieu of flowers at Wayne’s wishes, donations may be made to the Shriners or Bruners Grove UMC Cemetery Fund, Bybee, TN.
Anyone wishing to do so can stop by the home at 3523 Leadvale Rd, White Pine, TN.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
