Larry Darrell Hembree, age 64, of Newport, went to be with the Lord at home on Thursday, January 23, 2020, following a valiant battle with cancer.
He was a self-employed mechanic and worked until his illness prevented him from doing so.
He was Baptist by faith.
He was preceded in death by his wife Susie Hembree, daughter Lenore Wilson, father Walter Hembree, and grandparents John and Beatrice Messer and Lewis and Algie Hembree.
He is survived by his brother Danny (Christine) Hembree, mother Lola Hembree, daughters Tina (Chris) Manos, April (Seanda) Hembree, and Carrie (Jordan) Hembree, brother Ricky Hembree, grandchildren Wesley Hembree, Christopher Manos, Cody Wilson, Caleb Wilson, Cayden Hembree, great-grandchildren Ashlynn Waldrop and Diezel Hembree, several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles, and a host of friends.
Mr. Hembree was cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Alder Funeral Home in charge
