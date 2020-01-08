Betty Louise Valentine, age 88, of Cosby, went home to her Lord on Monday, January 6, 2020.
She was a former member of Rocky Grove Baptist Church for 43 years and most recently attended Cosby Church of Christ with Pastor Olie Williamson.
She was such a fine Christian lady with a host of many friends who loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband Alvin Valentine, parents Dallas and Cora Shults, brothers Leroy, Harold, Wilbur, and Stewart Shults, and sister-in-law Dean Shults.
She is survived by her sister Ruth Shults, brothers Sherrell (June) Shults and David Shults, sisters-in-law Lillie, Nancy, and Patricia Shults, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to extend a special ‘Thank you’ to Richard and Linda Hendricks for the times you insured her trips to and from church and a blessed ‘Thank you’ to her church family, her pastor’s family, and friends Olie and Mary Williams and Danny and Janice Vercek.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 5:00–7:00 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home.
Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Leon Large officiating. Burial will take place on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Union Cemetery.
