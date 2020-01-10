Henry Edward (Hank) Hammond, Sr. of Cosby passed away peacefully at his home on January 6. 2020.
He is survived by his daughter Sabrina Shults, son-in-law James Shults and sons Henry Hammond, Jr., Chuck Hammond, Craig Beaudry, and George Adam Beaudry, and pups Rufus and Sampson. He is also survived by his new family, whom he loved dearly: Danielle, Chad, Zoe, Justice, Cooper and Jaycee Sutton.
In lieu of services, he requested donations be made to St. Jude Hospital.
He donated his body to UT Forensics Body Farm.
