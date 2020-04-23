Vickie Gregg, age 62, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Tennova Convalescent Center.
She was a longtime employee of Food City West.
She was an active member of Ray’s Chapel Church. She loved all of her church family.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ovie and Sue Williamson.
She is survived by her devoted and loving husband Rick Gregg, son Dione Kyker, brother Roger (Fay) Williamson, mother-in-law and father-in-law Judene and Don Gregg, brothers-in-law Larue (Melissa) Gregg and Bruce (Barbara) Gregg, special nieces Shelly (Jason) Lewis and Samantha Gregg, and several other nieces and nephews.
The family would like to say a special ‘Thank you’ to all Convalescent Center Staff. They did a wonderful job taking care of her every need. A special ‘Thank you’ also to Smoky Mountain Hospice for the great care she received.
The family will hold a private graveside service at Union Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Williams officiating.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
