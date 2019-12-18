Mrs. Evelyn 'Snitchie' Campbell

Mrs. Evelyn “Snitchie” Campbell, age 56, passed away, Monday evening, December 16, 2019 at Newport Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband Teddy Ray Campbell; mother Retha Frazier; father R.C. Frazier; sister Levonda Sutton and brother Curtis Frazier.

Survivors include her children Amanda Taylor (Josh Reed) and Veronica Taylor; grandchildren Isaiah Moore, Haddley Reed, Kenadie Rollins and Rowdy Rollins; sister Ella Mae (Daniel) Costner; brothers Frank (Sandra) Hoilman and David Wayne Frazier. Additional survivors include several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Wanda Eschelbacher.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Steve Blanchard officiating.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon at Costner-Maloy Funeral Home prior to the graveside.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.