Mrs. Evelyn “Snitchie” Campbell, age 56, passed away, Monday evening, December 16, 2019 at Newport Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband Teddy Ray Campbell; mother Retha Frazier; father R.C. Frazier; sister Levonda Sutton and brother Curtis Frazier.
Survivors include her children Amanda Taylor (Josh Reed) and Veronica Taylor; grandchildren Isaiah Moore, Haddley Reed, Kenadie Rollins and Rowdy Rollins; sister Ella Mae (Daniel) Costner; brothers Frank (Sandra) Hoilman and David Wayne Frazier. Additional survivors include several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Wanda Eschelbacher.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Steve Blanchard officiating.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon at Costner-Maloy Funeral Home prior to the graveside.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.