Steve Andrew “Juice” Stewart, age 54 of Newport, TN, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at UT Medical Center.
Steve was preceded in death by his mother Delia Stewart; sisters Elizabeth Stewart, Debbie Stewart, Joyce Mayes, and Janie Brown; and one brother, Roby Stewart.
Survivors include but are not limited to a son Logan Stewart of the home; brother Tony (Rebecca) Stewart of Clarksville, TN; aunt Anna (Henry) Cofield of Suitland, MD; uncle Charles Stewart of Newport, TN; special friend and brother at heart Lonnie Loyd; mother of his son Angela Miller; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will follow at noon on Saturday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow the funeral service in Gum Springs Union Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
