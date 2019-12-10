Marie Thomas, age 82 of Dandridge, went to take her place among angels on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at her family homeplace.
She was a child of God and member of Swannsylvania Baptist Church where she was known as the “coffee lady” at the church food pantry.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband Julius (J.C.) Thomas, her father Jot McMahan, her mother and step-father Eula and Jess Moss, her sisters Nell Brown and Gen Wilson, her brothers Jay McMahan and Jesse Ray Moss, and special friend Shirley Williams.
She is survived by her daughters Kathy (Dickey) Ridenour and Deborah (Steve) Morie; grandchildren Amber (Scott) Moser of Knoxville and John Morie of Seymour; great-grandchildren Olivia Moser, Matthew and Caleb Morie; special loving companion Donald Barber and his family; sisters Bobby (Jim) Williams and Sue (Rayford) Griffith; sisters-in-law Imogene McMahan and Pat Moss; brother-in-law Hubert Thomas; numerous nieces and nephews and her special “son” Pastor Mike (Lynne) Hensley of Newport.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Dr. Robert G. Thompson who so lovingly and professionally provided care for her for the past 25 years; to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice for their compassionate care during her last days; and to Home Instead caregiver Megan Carter for providing friendship and making her days as comfortable as possible these past months.
The family will receive friends from 12:00–2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Swannsylvania Baptist Church.
Funeral services will commence at 2:00 p.m. at the church and burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the God’s Willing Vessels (food pantry) in care of Swannsylvania Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1168, Dandridge, TN 37725.
Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge.
