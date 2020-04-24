Mary Gardner Stokely, 76, of Telford, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Signature Health Care of Greeneville.
Geri, as she was known to her family and friends, was born in West Chester of Perry Township, Tuscarawas County, OH, and was the daughter of the late William Roy and Martha Jane Whitehair Gardner.
Mary was an alumnus of East Tennessee State University where she earned both a Bachelor of Science in Sociology with a Minor in Social Work in 1998 and a Healthcare Management Certificate in 1999.
She had a passion for reading. She took joy in a great book and a good cup of coffee. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Even if it was just a phone call, she always made time for others.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Martha, her brother Larry Gardner, sister Traci Kelly, nephew Robert Pace, and son-in-law, Robert Eugene Tallent.
Those left to cherish Mary’s memory include her children Brenda Dockery, Michelle Tallent, Sharon Barger (Shane), and Shannon Stokely; grandchildren Aiden and Emma Barger, great-grandchildren Phallyn and Caroline Dockery, sister Ruth Shoemaker (CJ) of Hampton, VA, brother Bob Gardner of Columbia, Louisiana, several nieces and nephews, and many friends and loved ones.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Johnson City Public Library, 100 W. Millard Street, Johnson City, TN 37604.
The family will have a memorial service to honor Mary’s life at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423) 610-7171 is honored to serve the Stokely family during this time.
