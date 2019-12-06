Ruble Hartsell, age 77, of Cosby, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, December 5, 2019.
He retired from Con Agra and was a veteran of the United States Army.
He was born January 15, 1942, in Cosby, Tennessee, to the late Garland and Elsie Ownby Hartsell.
He was preceded in death by his brother Roy Hartsell sister-in-law Peggy Ellison Hartsell and brother Ray Hartsell, nephew William Roy Hartsell and niece Suzanna Hartsell.
He is survived by his wife Loretta Templin-Hartsell, son William Ruble Hartsell (Jessica Ensminger); cousin Fay and Keith Burgin; special friends the John and Leslie Self family and Glenda Mayfield.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Manes Funeral Home.
The funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Manes Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
