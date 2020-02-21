Marie Hill, age 85, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jake and Nina Campbell; brothers James Campbell, Alvin Campbell and Harold Campbell; sisters Margaret Smith and Inez Ball, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Junior Hill, Creed Hill, Louise Fox, Maxie Lamb, Ruth Shorter and Cordellia Hill.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years J C. Hill; sons John (Cheryl) Hill and Jerry (Carolyn) Hill; grandchildren Justin McNealy, Crystal (Nathan) Phillips, and Tim (Tina) Hill, great-grandchildren Jeremy (Hannah) McNealy, Johnathon Hill, and Zayden Phillips, sisters-in-law: Thelma Rainwater, Eva Derrick, and Wanda Collins; also many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.
Funeral services were held at 7:00 p.m. Friday February 21, 2020, in Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Tim Carson and Dennis Caldwell officiating.
The family received friends from 5:00 –7:00 p.m. Friday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the service,.
Entombment will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday February 22, 2020, in Resthaven Memorial Mausoleum.
Family and friends may sign online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
