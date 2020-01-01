Unave Holt, age 99, went to meet Jesus on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
Her pride and joy were her two kids Pat Barnes and Alfred Holt.
She loved her many grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her husband Delmer Holt; daughter Carolyn Holt; parents Jim and Eliza Lovell; twin great-granddaughters Amanda and Heather Dalton; and great-granddaughter Chantalle Merritt.
She is survived by her son Alfred (Linda) Holt; daughter Pat (Clifford) Barnes; grandchildren Crystal Jarett, Misty Hurst, Jamie Barnes, Sherri Lenord, David Holt, and Curtis Ellison; great-grandchildren Lexi Willis, Dana Holt, Cory Dalton, Brandon Jarett, and Nick Jarett; great-great grandchildren Lucus Jarett; brother Charles (Lena) Lovell; and special friend Kathleen Campbell.
Also other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2019 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Clay Creek Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.