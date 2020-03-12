Carey Joseph Corona, age 64, passed peacefully from his beloved cabin in Newport, Tennessee into his Father’s arms on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Carey was born in Bueyrus, Ohio to Frank Corona and the late Donna Corona.
He was passionate about his relationship with Jesus Christ and about sharing with others how they, too, could experience God’s love and forgiveness. He most enjoyed sharing this message with the many men he came to love while attending services and teaching classes both in Ohio and Tennessee penal institutions.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years Jacquelyn (Lowe) Corona, the love of his life; five children: Leslie Cinadr, Lisa Corona, Michael Corona, Matthew (Sara) Corona, and Marc (Sara) Corona; nine grandchildren: Lauren ( Kaynon) Cheek, Sabine and Joseph Cinadr, Madison (Ryan) Martin, Makenzie Frost, Alex and Andrew Corona, and Harper and Levi Corona; and four great-grandchildren: Auden and Maximus Cheek, Kai Frost, and Kinsley Martin.
Carey is also survived by his father Frank Corona, one brother Frank (Trish) Corona, Jr., and two sisters Christine (Mike) Spaid and Debbie (Jon) Mazander, as well as many nieces and nephews, two sisters-in-law Catherine Chow and family and Mary (David) Latsha and family, and a special aunt Helen Ludwig. He loved his family dearly and was devoted to them.
He was preceded in death by his mother Donna Corona, grandparents Elsie and John Willie and Tony and Josephine Corona, Alan and Davie Lowe, his mother- and father-in-law, who loved him dearly and several aunts and uncles, being especially close to Uncle Lee Ludwick.
Carey was a member of Faith, Hope and Love Family Church and a volunteer at Empower Cocke County. However, his passion was the Cocke County Jail Ministry.
The family will hold a memorial service at Faith, Hope, and Love Family Church, 466 E. Plaza Shopping Center, Newport, TN 37821 on Thursday, March 12, 2020, with visitation from 5:00–7:00 p.m. with the service to follow.
In honor of Carey’s love of hunting and spending time in nature, the family invites you to come in your favorite camo clothes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Faith, Hope, and Love Family Church of to Empower Cocke County Jail Ministry.
Cremation arrangements by Costner-Maloy
