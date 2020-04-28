Ken Mayekawa, age 72, of Newport, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Morristown Hamblen Hospital.
Ken was born July 12, 1947, in Los Angeles, California, the second child of his loving parents, Shigeo Mayekawa and Mary Kimura Mayekawa.
Ken is survived by his daughter Missy (Mayekawa) Mathis and son Scott Pavlick. He had five grandchildren. They are Robbie, Isaac, and Isabelle Mathis, and Emma and Jackson Pavlick. Ken also had a great-grandson Robert Jackson Nehemiah Mathis.
He will be deeply missed by his loving family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to current Covid restrictions.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.