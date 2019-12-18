Bonnie Lou Jones, age 66, of White Pine, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rodney James, parents Charles and Ladye Jean Jones, brother Charles Franklin Jones, special cousin Barbara Calfee, and special friend George Trent.
She is survived by her brother Rodney (Kristinia) Jones, special aunt Louise Wardroup, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family members, including Rachel and Asina Trent.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 5:00–7:00 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life service will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Milburn Shelton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to a church charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bonnie Jones family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.