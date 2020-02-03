Kenneth Lamar Sisk, age 84, passed away, Sunday February 2, 2020.
He was a veteran having served in the United States Army, and a member of Southside Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Shirley Sisk of Newport; son, Craig (Sheila) Sisk of White Pine; daughter, Karen Sisk Breeden of Newport; grandchildren, Jaime (Mike) Anderson, Whitney Breeden and Britney Breeden all of Sevierville; great-grandchildren, Lukas, Benjamin and Owen Anderson; sisters, Jane (Hop) Byrd of Newport, Betty Miller of Florida; also nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 in Union Cemetery, with Charlie Boggan and Don Smith officiating.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
