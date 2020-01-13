Harrison Elmer Helton, age 86 of Parrottsville, was called home to meet Jesus on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Harrison was of the Methodist faith and attended O & S Methodist Church.
He was born on June 10, 1933 in Seymour, Sevier County, Tennessee to his late parents Clyde E. and Tesha Gibson Helton.
He is also preceded in death by his brothers Ralph and Clyde, Jr. Helton and his sister Shelby (Howard) Lethco.
He is survived by his wife Jean Sims Helton; a daughter Diana Helton; a son and daughter-in-law Mike (Linda) Helton; granddaughters Markeyla (Nick) Davis, Breshay Helton, and Sierra Helton; one step-grandson Justin (Susie) Hill; two step-great-grandchildren Skylar and Jayden; two sisters Brenda (Bob) Loveday and Thelma (Floyd) Williams; a sister-in-law Mildred (Boyd) Thomas; brother-in-law Fred (Sharon) Sims; and many nieces, nephews, and very close and dear friends.
Harrison was a well-known and deeply respected appliance repair and service person throughout the county and surrounding counties.
Harrison won the Newport Plain Talk People’s Choice Awards for the best Handy Man Appliance Repair for 11 years in a row for all his dedicated services.
He did his work with great passion and enjoyment and he never turned away someone that needed help.
He appreciated each and every customer and made a friend with each and everyone along the way.
Harrison was also a longtime member and the last surviving charter member of the Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Dept.
He was awarded Volunteer Fireman of the year twice.
He enjoyed being part of the P.V.F.D. and was honored to help and serve his community and surrounding areas.
Harrison was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, neighbor, friend, and special person to all who knew him.
The family and everyone who knew Harrison know we are suffering a great loss. He cherished and loved his grandchildren.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Jimmy and Judy Hensley for all their help and dedicated friendship throughout the years.
The family would also like to acknowledge and thank everyone from Newport Hardware (Now Ace Hardware) and the Furniture Palace for all their support and friendship over the years.
The family will have a graveside service at O & S Methodist Church Cemetery (160 West Stagecoach Rd, Greeneville, TN 37743) on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to O & S Methodist Church Cemetery Fund and can be mailed to: Peggy Southerland, c/o O & S Methodist Church, 1032 Old Kentucky Road W, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
