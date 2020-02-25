Harold Holt, age 86, of Bybee, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020.
He was a lifelong member of Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church, and a 63-year member of Warrensburg Masonic Lodge #631.
He was preceded in death by his wife Janette Holt, parents Hunter and Myrtle Holt; sisters Margaret Holt and Zula Smith; and brothers Orval and Ed Holt.
He is survived by his children Rhonda Reese of Bybee, Danny (Phyllis) Holt of Newport, Tammy (Ronnie) Loggans of Morristown, and Wendell (Janice) Holt of Bybee; sister Marie (James) Bowman of Rogersville; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and one on the way; also several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
The family would like to say a special “Thank You” to Avalon Hospice of Morristown.
The family received friends from 5:00–7:30 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, with Masonic services following at 7:30 p.m. in Manes Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Bobby Samples officiating.
Burial followed in Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.