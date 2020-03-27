Margaret ‘Pat’ Phillips, age 80, of Newport, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dale Phillips, sons Kermit Lee ‘Lee Bo’ Phillips and Paladin Eugene Phillips, parents Ernest and Mary Fain, sister Ruth ‘Boot’ Bradley, brother Billy Fain, grandson Mickey Lee Phillips, and brothers-in-law Glen Bradley, Sr. and Buddy Reese.
She is survived by her grandson Andy Taylor Phillips of Newport, nephews Bert (Jena) Bradley of Sevierville, Glen (Gail) Bradley, Chet (Janene) Bradley, Ray (Gloria) Fain, and Terry Fain, all of Newport; special great-nieces and -nephews: Kate Bradley, Lisa (Todd) Gable, Lori (Wayne) Green, Brittany Fain, and Dustin Williamson; sister-in-law Nora Fain of Newport; sister-in-law Brenda Reese of Morristown; and her child Amy (Tim) Gann and their children Skylar, Zack, and Gabriel of Charleston, SC; and great-great-nephews Caleb and Landon Green and Conner Gable.
Graveside memorial services will be held at a later date.
