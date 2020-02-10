Shirley D. Campbell, born May 9, 1945, passed away February 9, 2020 at the age of 74.
She was a member of Stokely’s Chapel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Claude W. Campbell and parents Jim and Mattie Barnes; in-laws Boyd and Elsie (Golden) Campbell; brothers-in-law Edward, Hobert, Lloyd, and AJ Campbell; sisters-in-law, Aileen Martin, Peggy Campbell, and Alice Barnes.
She is survived by her daughters Glenda Gowan McSween (Francine Barron) and Lisa Campbell (Terry) Black; three grandchildren Carty (Caroline) McSween, Logan Black, and Abbey Black; one great grandchild Lucy Jean McSween; siblings Sue (Don) Coakley, Billy (Cindy) Barnes, and Jimmy Barnes; aunt Sarah Dockery; niece Donna (Jim) Coakley Jones; nephew Donald Coakley; several other special nieces and nephews, and sisters-in-law Mildred Baker and Georgia Clark and brother-in-law Burl Martin.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Brother John Bugg officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ms. Shirley Campbell.
