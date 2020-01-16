Carolyn Nan Gregg of Newport passed away January 12, 2020 at home.
She was preceded in death by her parents L.C. and Trula Gregg; and sister Barbara Alice Adams.
She is survived by her sons Jacky (Hoss) Gregg; and Stephen Gregg; brother Roger (Ellen) Gregg; grandchildren Joshua Crumbley and Sebastian Gregg.
Graveside services were held Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Funeral services were conducted by Steve Renner.
Services provided by Resthaven Funeral Home-Cemetery-Cremations.
