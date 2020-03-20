Sharon Kay Williamson, age 60, of Cosby, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020.
She attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church and was a longtime Cosby Elementary School teacher.
She was preceded in death by her parents Everett and Iva Lee Cogdill.
She is survived by her husband David Williamson, son Aaron David (Rachel) Williamson, daughter Emily Elizabeth (Ben) Weddington, sister Sheila Turcios, and several extended family members and friends.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 1:00–3:00 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home.
Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Robert Williamson and Pastor Zane Stuart officiating. Entombment will take place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens Mausoleum following funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group. You may send your donation to Celebrate Life, P.O. Box 262, Newport, TN 37822 or online to www.nfggive.com/guidestar/62-1854671.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Sharon K. Williamson.
