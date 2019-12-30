Charles “Charlie” Sluder, 75, passed away Saturday morning, December 28, 2019, at his home in Tusculum.
He retired from Vulcan Materials and was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church. He served in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis Sluder, on May 29, 2019; parents Robert and Sallie Mae Sluder; and sister and brother-in-law Charlotte and Jim Walker.
Survivors include his sister Shelby Sluder; one niece Sheila (Robert) Wolford; one nephew Christopher (Melissa) Napoleon; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jimmy and Pam Napoleon; several great-nieces and great-nephews; one great-great-niece; and his companion Sammy.
The family received friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the Chapel Mausoleum at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Jim Dumond officiating.
Charles would have celebrated his 76th birthday Tuesday.
Charles requested no flowers be sent, rather, donations be made to Reformation Lutheran Church.
Arrangements by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home, Greeneville.
