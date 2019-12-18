On Monday, December 16, 2019, Jerry Ramsey, loving husband and father of two sons, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 61.
Jerry was born on June 30, 1958 in Cocke County to Lawrence and Delia Ramsey.
He graduated from Cocke County High School in 1976.
Jerry was a veteran having served in the United States Army.
He then married the love of his life, Angela Sutton, and together they raised two sons, Marshall and Jordan.
Jerry had a zest for life and a love for everyone he met.
He was known for his infectious personality and his kind compassionate spirit.
He was a former business owner in Bybee and Newport as well as a Cocke County School Board Member for 9 years.
Jerry had countless friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Delia Ramsey; parents-in-law Bill and Patsy Sutton; brother Delmer Ramsey; and sisters Marsha Brown, Lois Ogle, Marie Taylor, Ruth Shults, and Debbie Thomas.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years Angela Ramsey; his sons and their wives whom he adored, Marshall and Sheree Ramsey of Morristown and Jordan and Laura Ramsey of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Jerry also leaves behind three precious grandchildren who were his entire life Colton, Carrington, and Griffin Ramsey; brother and sister-in-law Rusty and Connie Sutton; nephew Zach Sutton; niece Courtney Sutton.
Additionally, Jerry is survived by one sister Audrey Edinger; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous friends.
Jerry will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband, father, and “Pap” to his grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Manes Funeral Home.
A Celebration of life will follow at 7 p.m. on Friday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wade Holbrook officiating.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
