Nellie Katie Wild, age 83, of Cleveland, TN, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Tilda Daniels, brother Johnny Daniels, and sisters Alice Brooks and Bobbie Jean Lewis.
She is survived by her children Robert (Annika) Pack of Bybee, Gene (Joyce) Pack of Benton, TN, Anthony Pack of Newport, Elizabeth Rickman of Bybee, Lisa Lenhart of Tampa, FL, David Pack of Benton, TN and Sandy (Shelly) Wild of Cleveland, TN; brothers and sisters: Paul (Barbara) Daniels of Del Rio; Hubert Daniels of Newport; Mary Cline of Cleveland, OH; Donnie Daniels of Parrottsville; Tony Daniels of Del Rio; Debbie (Duke) Green of Newport; and Missy (David) Lloyd of Dandridge; numerous grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00–7:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Manes Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. on Friday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Samuel Burger officiating.
Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, in the Daniels Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
