Elizabeth Laws, age 95, of Newport, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents William and Nannie Bennett, three infant children, sister Lola Black, and grandsons Fred and Russell Laws.
She is survived by her sons Bobby Laws of Dandridge and Tommy Laws of Florida; daughter Gayla Wines of Newport; sisters Francis Cashen of Newport, Evelyn Stuart of Sevierville, and Stella Hensley of Bybee; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family will have a private graveside service.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.