Betty Lee Henderson, age 78, of Dandridge, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Austin and Daisy Dockery; brothers, Bob Dockery and L. C. Layman; sisters, Hazel Lloyd and Ruby Jewel Layman, and special friend Bill Wayne Henderson.
She is survived by her sons, Rodney (Elizabeth) Henderson, of Newport, Randall (Kim) Henderson, of Talbot, Joel (Amy) Henderson, of Dandridge, Josh (Sherri) Henderson, of Jefferson City; daughter, Vanessa (Alfred) O’Neil of Newport; brothers: Mack (Lorene) Dockery, of Sevierville: Claude (Wanda) Dockery, of Sevierville: fourteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Mike Hensley officiating.
Burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
