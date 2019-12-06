Angela Renae Thompson, age 48, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband George Britt; and grandparents Walter and Edna Thompson and Nola Gunter.
She is survived by her father Samuel (Linda) Thompson of Marion, Indiana; mother Geneva “Jenny” (George) Hicks, Newport; sons Ezekiel Thompson and Patrick Hurst, Jr.; daughter Jennifer (Ricky) Shephard; brother Louis Jesse (Rachelle) Ashby, all of Newport; sisters Gina (Vick) Vance of New Market, Kristy “Sissy” (Savannah) Thompson of Newport, and Lashannon Thompson of Newport; grandchildren: Addy, Aiden, Alex, Paxley and Colton; several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, in Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Peggy Moore officiating.
Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Union Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. Saturday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral services.
Family and friends mays sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.