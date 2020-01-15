Delores P. “Dee” Woody, age 77, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, January 14, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gene Autry Woody; and parents, William and Hazel Harrison.
She is survived by her son Michael Woody of Newport; daughter, Shari Woody Raines of Newport; grandchildren, Travis Woody, Hali Raines, Megan Woody, Katelyn Raines and Rebecca Raines; great-grandchildren, Jase Munyan, Ayden Raines, Hiro Raines, Roman Raines and Madelyn Grace Aukes; sisters, Gloria Rowell, Paris, TX, Susan Wiley of Newport and Vickie James, of El Paso, Texas; also several other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, with Rev. Billy Ball officiating.
Burial will be held 10 a.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Wood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.