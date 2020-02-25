Randal C. Turner, age 66, of White Pine, passed away at Parkwest Medical Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
He was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church, member of Cherokee Lake Sailing Club, of the Jefferson County Historical Society and of the Jefferson County Genealogical Society.
Randal was a 1976 Graduate of ETSU where he graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science Degree.
He was preceded in death by his parents William Ben and Edith Duckette Turner, and sister and brother-in-law Sharon and Terry Boyer.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years Donna Hawkins Turner, best friend Mike Sartain, and several other family members.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Farrar Funeral Home, White Pine with the Rev. Doug Wilder officiating.
The family will receive friends from 12:0 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church P.O. Box 468, White Pine, TN 37890 in Randal’s memory.
Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in White Pine, 865-674-2441 www.farrarfuneralhome.com
