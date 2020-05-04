Tommy Fred Giles, age 57 passed away Friday, May 1, 2020.
He was born in Ramestine, Germany May 15, 1962. Most of his life he lived in Knoxville, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his father Fred Giles; grandfather Okey Giles; grandmother Edith Johnson; and step-grandfather Ernest Johnson.
He is survived by his mother Peggy Giles of Newport; daughter Kayla Overholt Giles of Newport; brothers Donald “Pomeroy” Giles (Lisa) of Parrottsville and Timothy Giles (Cindi) of Newport; and nieces and nephews Jennifer of Parrottsville, Dylan of Morristown, and Chris Kimbrough of Nashville.
Tommy had a love for music and loved to work the concerts.
Tommy worked from True Grip and Lighting for many years.
He loved motor cycle riding even though it took his life. Tommy had many friends in Newport and Knoxville.
He loved to read and had a cat he loved.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in the Cave Hill Cemetery with James Suggs and Johnny Butler officiating.
Please observe Social Distancing at Graveside Service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local food bank.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
