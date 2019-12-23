David Lee Paris, age 62 of Newport, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019.
He was an employee of Wal-Mart.
He was preceded in death by his father Burnett Paris; grandparents Jeff and Lizzie Hance Lewis and, Ura May Paris and William Algie Knowles.
He is survived by his mother Bobbie “Pat” Lewis Paris; son David Lee Paris, Jr; grandchildren Lee Ryan Paris, Aiden Lesean Paris, and Victoria Gracee Paris; brothers Burnett “JP” Paris and John “Boo” Paris; sisters Rhonda Paris and Pamela Paris; special friend Daniel; also other family members and friends.
Per his request he was cremated and no services are planned.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.