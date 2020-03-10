Juanita Cummings Pack

Juanita Pack, 96, of Valley City, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Avenue of Medina.
She was born on May 25, 1923, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, to the late S.B. and Channie (Whitson) Cummings.
Juanita loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. She was known for being a very warm and caring person and will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children: Channie (David) Gavlak, of Valley City, Ohio, and Lenny (Barb) Pack, Jr., of North Ridgeville, Ohio; her sister Grace (Oliver) Clark of Newport, TN; four grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Leonard Pack; her parents; her five sisters and one brother.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 7:00-9:00 p.m., at the Waite and Son Funeral Home, 765 N Court Street, Medina, Ohio, and one hour prior to the service on Friday from 10:30-11:30.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Myrtle Hill Cemetery.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.waitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Waite and Son Funeral Home, Medina, Ohio
