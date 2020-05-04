Marie Erby Russell, 88, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the home of her daughter, after an extended illness.
She was a member of Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church.
She retired from BASF, as a shift clerk after 32 years of service.
She is preceded in death by husbands, Frank Russell, and Gene Erby, father and mother, Burnett and Pearl Douglas, sisters, Imogene Ballard, Darlene Sisk, brother, Charles Douglas, nephew, Todd Douglas, niece, Dawn Smithpeters, brother-in-law, Neil Ballard, Tony Russell.
She is survived by daughter, Kathy (Wayne) Sawyer, her caregivers, son, Bobby (Debbie) Erby, sisters, Jane Smithpeters, Ella (Wayne) Harrell, brother, Ronnie (Phyllis) Douglas, sister-in-law, Sherry Douglas, step-children, Donnie Russell and Sonya Huffman, three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Due to the coronavirus, graveside services were held Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Douglas Family Cemetery, at Rankin, where the Rev. Josh Black officiated.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the church of your choice or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
