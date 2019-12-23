Shorty Wills, age 41, of Parrottsville passed away Friday, December 20, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her father, Arnold Gregg; father-in-law, Wayne Wills; grandparents, Maynard Sam and Bonnie C. Lewis, and Dawson and Debbie Gregg; and niece Elisha Gregg.
She is survived by husband, Kevin Wills of Parrottsville; special pet dog, Bear; mother, Eva (R.V.) Maynard of Parrottsville; sisters, Patricia (Carl) Ellison of Newport and Marta (Ronald) Buckner; brother, Richard Gregg of Newport; mother-in-law, Jane Wills of Parrottsville; nieces, Brooke (Chandler) Parker of Greeneville, Charlie (Luke) James of Parrottsville, Sydney Wills of Newport, and Petyon Douglas of Newport; nephews, Gaige Buckner and Greyson both of Newport; brother-in-law, Terry Wills of Parrottsville and Jeremy (Melissa) of Georgia; and several other family and friends.
Funeral service was held at 7 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Manes Funeral Home with Pastor, Joe Green and Minister, R.V. Maynard. Burial was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in the Blazer Cemetery.
The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday prior to funeral service.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com
Arrangement by Manes Funeral Home.
