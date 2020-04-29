Sadie Steelman, age 89, of Del Rio, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
She was a member of Asheville Highway Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by husband Wesley Steelman, parents Harmon and Carrie Gilbert, brother Moody Gilbert, sisters and their husbands Addie (Luis) Holt, Betty Ruth (Chuck) Henderson, and Helen Kitchen, and brother-in-law and wife Harley (Zola) Steelman.
She is survived by her sons David (Elizabeth) Steelman and Eddie Steelman, grandchildren Tonya (Dusty) Williams and Tyler (Meagan) Steelman, great-grandchildren: Lexie, Jase, Jaxon, and Sadie Kate; and many special nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
The family would like to extend a special ‘Thank you’ to all the members of Asheville Highway Church of Christ in Greeneville.
In consideration of the health and well-being of family and friends, a private graveside service will be held at the Hale Cemetery.
Once restrictions are lifted and public health concerns decrease, contacts or visits from friends will be welcomed. The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support through this time.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ms. Sadie Steelman.
