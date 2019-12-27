Dora Elizabeth Wilhoit, age 90 of Afton, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Mamie Mooneyhan; brothers James (Norma Jean) Mooneyhan and Edward “Ed” (Rhunette) Mooneyhan.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Chris and Michelle Mathes Wilhoit; grandchildren Luke Wilhoit, Daniel Wilhoit, Rebecca Wilhoit, and Rachael Wilhoit; brothers and sisters Jean Shepherd, Marcus (Shirley) Mooneyhan, Gwendolyn Gregg, Denver (Bobbie) Mooneyhan, and Sammie Cook; many nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Salem Lutheran Church with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Norman Deal Officiating.
Burial will follow in the Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
