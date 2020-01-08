Donald Eugene (J.D.) Foreman, age 79 of Newport, TN, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his longtime companion, Carolyn K. Bettis and to be in heaven with her for all eternity; father, Herbert Eugene Foreman; mother, Carolyn Wilson Foreman; brother, Richard Lee Foreman; and sister, Joann F. Butterfield.
He is survived by his two sons, Scott Foreman of Valparaiso and Rick Foreman of Louisville, KY; two daughters, Terri of Texas and Karen of Michigan; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
He will be cremated by his request and no services are planned.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
