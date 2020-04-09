Mary Alice (M.A.) Currey Carmichael – age 82, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully April 3, 2020 after a two-month illness.
She was born in Chattanooga, graduating from Girls Preparatory School prior to attending the University of Tennessee.
She later received a B. S. degree in Business Administration from Tusculum University.
Mary, along with her husband Bob, was a vital member of Church Street United Methodist Church, where she served in many capacities.
She was a key member of the Pathfinders Sunday School Class, and was its president for two years.
Her interest in mission and outreach undergirded her valuable participation in United Methodist Women endeavors and in faithful membership of Circle 7, which she chaired for several terms.
She spent much time volunteering in the church library; and in her role as Sunday morning greeter, her smiling face lifted the spirits of all worshipers passing through her door.
Mary enjoyed her grandchildren immensely, and invested her energy in lineage groups, bridge groups, and garden club.
Also a longtime member of Ossoli Circle, she served as that organization’s 2007-2008 president. Additionally, Mary was a member of the Andrew Bogle chapter of the National Society of the DAR and the General Henry Knox Chapter of the Tennessee Society Daughters of 1812.
Prior to her move to Knoxville, M.A. resided in Newport for some years, where she taught at West End Elementary School, was active in church and civic groups. While in Newport, she was a devoted member of First United Methodist Church.
Ever the civic minded individual, she was a charter member of William Cocke Chapter of the DAR, the Clifton Club, Beta Sigma Phi sorority, as well as Smoky Mountain Country Club.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Doyle E. Currey and Bitsy Rosser Currey.
She is survived by her cherished husband, Robert R. Carmichael; children Bobby Householder and Anne Swartz; step- children Lori Meighan and Carol Goin; sister Nancy Wood; brother Doyle E. Currey, Jr.; and special cousin, Betty R. Wills. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren: Megan Renaud; Matthew and Spencer Householder; Garrett, Zachary and Hancen Sale; Joey Meighan; Blake Goin; Tara and Grant Swartz. Great grandchildren are: Jadon Hannah; Braylee and Colton Renaud; Hickory and Annabell Householder; and Hank and Sawyer Sale.
Additionally, she leaves behind her treasured granddog, Jasmine.
No formal service will be held due to the current restrictions on gatherings. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Church Street United Methodist Women, c/o Church Street UMC, P. O. Box 1303, Knoxville, TN 37901. Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.rosemortuary.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.