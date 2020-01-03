Edith Faye Vess, age 81 of Morristown, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Life Care Center of Morristown.
She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist and Morningside Baptist Churches.
Faye was a longtime secretary for the Hamblen County School System serving at Roberts Elementary and Meadowview Middle Schools.
She was preceded in death by her parents Virgil C. and Minnie Owenby Harris; brother Gene Harris and sister Betty Jo Holt.
Faye leaves her son Bobby Vess; daughter Lisa Edmonds; grandchildren: Ally (Brett) Morgan, Michalla Edmonds and Tim Vess and three great-grandchildren. Additional survivors include nieces and nephews: Kathy (David) Cook, Larry Holt, Karen (Donnie) Holdway, Kim Harris Brown, and Bryan Harris, along with many great-nieces and nephews.
The family received friends Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5:00--7:00 p.m. at Mayes Mortuary, with funeral services following with Rev. Ross Woody officiating. Family and friends will gather at Hamblen Memory Gardens on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. for graveside and interment services.
Arrangements by Mayes Mortuary, Morristown
