Etta Marie Bradshaw, age 91 of Newport, passed away, Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents Pender and Carolyn Smith; husband George Bradshaw; sons Billy Jack and Bobby Lee Bradshaw; and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her son Joey (Amy) Bradshaw of Newport; daughters Agnes (Billy) Cameron and Mary Etta Hartsell all of Newport; daughters-in-law Jannie Bradshaw and Benna Kaye Bradshaw both of Newport; brother Verlin (Lucille) Smith of Newport; and 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Manes Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will follow at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Clay Creek Cemetery.

Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.